Rémy Martin – 1738 Cognac
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
More By Remy Martin
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
10 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Very smoothVery smoothMonica T. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
I love itI love itChatwana . - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
NicePerfectNikki . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
The best!Favorite thing to sipJohn K. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Amazing with crab!Had a crab boil for my Birthday, and splash of this on the crab meat and roe is blissfully amazing! Great way to cap off the day.James M. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Smooth and silkyIt’s great and smooth!Jameycia J. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
GoodDeliciousnessKyle . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothIt’s goodKyle . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
NiceNiceHuy P. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
BrilliantPerfect nightcapPaul V. - Verified buyer