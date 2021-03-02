Deliver ASAP to
Rémy Martin – 1738 Cognac

Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

10 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Very smooth

    Very smooth
    Monica T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    I love it

    I love it
    Chatwana . - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Nice

    Perfect
    Nikki . - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    The best!

    Favorite thing to sip
    John K. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Amazing with crab!

    Had a crab boil for my Birthday, and splash of this on the crab meat and roe is blissfully amazing! Great way to cap off the day.
    James M. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Smooth and silky

    It’s great and smooth!
    Jameycia J. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Good

    Deliciousness
    Kyle . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    It’s good
    Kyle . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Huy P. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Brilliant

    Perfect nightcap
    Paul V. - Verified buyer