Rémy Martin – VSOP Cognac
Rémy Martin VSOP embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas. It is the symbol of the Cellar Master’s art of blending.
5.00
3 Reviews
- 9 months ago
A wonderful after dinner drinkSmooth and sophisticatedJacqueline W. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very goodMy drankMonica T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
NiceNobleAleksey A. - Verified buyer