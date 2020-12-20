Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Rémy Martin

More By Remy Martin

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty / Brandy & Cognac

Rémy Martin – VSOP Cognac

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg. Aged a minimum of eight years.

More By Remy Martin

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Smooth with a fierce bite too it

    I don’t like hard liquor but I can down some remy
    Dayton W. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    The smoothest cognac

    Less harsh than VS Hennessy
    Eberhard F. - Verified buyer