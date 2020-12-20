Rémy Martin – VSOP Cognac
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg. Aged a minimum of eight years.
- 3 months ago
Smooth with a fierce bite too itI don’t like hard liquor but I can down some remyDayton W. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
The smoothest cognacLess harsh than VS HennessyEberhard F. - Verified buyer