Leroux – Blackberry Brandy

375 ml From $ 6.95

750 ml From $ 10.99

1 L From $ 12.99

1.75 L From $ 20.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Designated Kosher. The Polish are famed for their blackberry liqueur and Leroux has captured the exquiste flavor and smoothness that is perfect over ice.