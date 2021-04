Frapin – VSOP Grande Champagne Cognac

89 PTS 2008 WINE ENTHUSIAST. Produced from 100% Ugni Blanc, double distilled and aged in Limousin oak barrels. Gold in color, scents of honey, spices, toasted hazelnut. Elegant rounded finish.