E and J – VS Brandy

One of the most distinctive qualities of E & J Brandy is its remarkable character. This is accomplished by vertical blending of brandies of different ages from the finest white oak barrels. This aging process also develops the full and natural brandy flavor.
- 2 months ago
Smooth good with cokeSmooth good with cokeCassin . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
I like it with cokeIt was fast and easy .. no ComplaintsStreet S. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
SmoothIt’s like another HennessyMimi L. - Verified buyer