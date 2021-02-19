Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
D'ussé

More By D'ussé

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty / Brandy & Cognac

D'ussé – VSOP Cognac

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.

More By D'ussé

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

18 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    First experience with Brandy/Cognac and was not disappointed

    Buttery Smooth, easy sipping
    Kyle G. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Incredible

    The taste and feels are just flawless. If you want a good time, mix it with some lemonade and raspberry soda with ice, and have the beat time of your life.
    Yasamin K. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    No need for a sentence one word! Perfect

    The drink is smooth
    Ashley M. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Great

    Good smooth sneak up on ya drink
    Gabby S. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Can’t go wrong

    No hangover
    Charles T. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    YASSSS!!!

    It’s absolutely tha bomb.
    Erika . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Goes down smooth

    Good tasting, nice bottle, smooth sip
    Ivan . - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth with a subtle punch

    #BuyBlack
    Rayjon Y. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    The Best cognac on the market....Hennessy who!!??

    Top shelf, best quality and NO hangovers.
    Shai C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Excellent

    Great
    Hope R. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good

    Awesome
    Dominique L. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Nice

    Good
    Jamie J. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Bless up

    Too smooth
    Matt M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    It’s really good!!
    Felipe S. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Aleksey A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yess

    Yes
    Giovannyce . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The Dusse was GREAT!!!!!

    The Dusse was GREAT!!!!!
    LB
    Lance B.
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth and no hangover the next day.

    Very smooth and no hangover the next day.
    SH
    Shakira H.