D'ussé – VSOP Cognac
Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.
18 Reviews
- 1 month ago
First experience with Brandy/Cognac and was not disappointedButtery Smooth, easy sippingKyle G. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
IncredibleThe taste and feels are just flawless. If you want a good time, mix it with some lemonade and raspberry soda with ice, and have the beat time of your life.Yasamin K. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
No need for a sentence one word! PerfectThe drink is smoothAshley M. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
GreatGood smooth sneak up on ya drinkGabby S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Can’t go wrongNo hangoverCharles T. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
YASSSS!!!It’s absolutely tha bomb.Erika . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Goes down smoothGood tasting, nice bottle, smooth sipIvan . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Smooth with a subtle punch#BuyBlackRayjon Y. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
The Best cognac on the market....Hennessy who!!??Top shelf, best quality and NO hangovers.Shai C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
ExcellentGreatHope R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GoodAwesomeDominique L. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
NiceGoodJamie J. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Bless upToo smoothMatt M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothIt’s really good!!Felipe S. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
NiceNiceAleksey A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YessYesGiovannyce . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The Dusse was GREAT!!!!!The Dusse was GREAT!!!!!LBLance B.
- 3 years ago
Very smooth and no hangover the next day.Very smooth and no hangover the next day.SHShakira H.