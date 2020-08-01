Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
D'ussé

More By D'ussé

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty / Brandy & Cognac

D'ussé – VSOP Cognac

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.

More By D'ussé

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    Yes baaaby

    Delicious and smooth and packs that relax.
    Deanna L. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    The smoothest Sip out here.

    It’s perfect for a nice night out!
    Bernice . - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Pleasantly surprised

    Delicious.
    Lawrencia C. - Verified buyer