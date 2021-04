Delord 25 Yr Old Bas Armagnac – Armagnac Brandy

96-100 PTS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION WINE ENTHUSIAST, 5 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. The nose has hints of bisquit and caramel. The palate entry has hints of bittersweet dark chocolate and cocoa butter.