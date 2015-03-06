Zafra 21 Year Old
Zafra 21 Year Old

Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $49.99
With rich toffee, exotic fruit, and spice, the Zafra 21 year has everything you're looking for in a sipping rum. 40% ABV
SkuRU-ZAFRA21-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

