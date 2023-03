Salt Point – Gin Highball

4 Cans 12 oz From $ 5.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Mixology bar experience in the comfort of your home. A balanced and delicious blend of aromatic handcrafted gin, cucumber, lemon, seltzer and a dash of bitters. Made with all-natural ingredients and gluten free. Two standard cocktails in each 12oz can. Pairs well with anywhere– just crack and pour over ice. 10% ABV