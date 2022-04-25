Malibu Splash – Hangout Mix Pack
New and Refreshing Flavored Malt Beverage from the producers of Malibu Rum. Slightly sparking with a fusion of sun drenched fruit flavors and coconut.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 5 months agotori b. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months ago
Great Taste - Full of Flavor!Malibu Splash is my favorite - all of the flavors are fantastic! I enjoy it all year-round… Highly recommend!Nick S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Fantastic!My absolute favorite canned beverage of the Summer! I love all of the flavors (Pineapple, Strawberry, Lime, & Passion Fruit)!Nick S. - Verified buyer