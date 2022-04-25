Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Malibu Splash

More By Malibu

Saucey / Spirits / Ready-to-Drink

Malibu Splash – Hangout Mix Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

New and Refreshing Flavored Malt Beverage from the producers of Malibu Rum. Slightly sparking with a fusion of sun drenched fruit flavors and coconut.

More By Malibu

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    tori b. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago

    Great Taste - Full of Flavor!

    Malibu Splash is my favorite - all of the flavors are fantastic! I enjoy it all year-round… Highly recommend!
    Nick S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Fantastic!

    My absolute favorite canned beverage of the Summer! I love all of the flavors (Pineapple, Strawberry, Lime, & Passion Fruit)!
    Nick S. - Verified buyer