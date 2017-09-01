Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Loyal Nine Cocktails

More By Loyal Nine

Saucey / Spirits / Ready-to-Drink

Loyal Nine Cocktails – Watermelon Lemonade Vodka Seltzer

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

An easy to drink cocktail right at your fingertips, Loyal Nine Watermelon Lemonade Cocktail will bring new flavors to your day. With a sophisticated and refreshing taste, this stand out drink will become a crowd favorite. Rebelling against fake ingredients, this cocktail is unlike the rest made with real lemons and vodka at a 9% ABV. This cocktail is best enjoyed best enjoyed chilled or in a glass over ice. Real vodka. Real fruit. Real flavor. Includes four 9% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans. Please enjoy responsibly!

More By Loyal Nine

You May Also Like

Often Bought With