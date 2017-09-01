Crown Royal Cocktails – Peach Tea

12 oz can From $ 4.49

4 cans 12 oz From $ 5.26 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Peach Tea Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Featuring the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal Whisky combined with the sweet flavor of fresh peaches, this cocktail offers an effortlessly delicious way to relax or celebrate. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice and garnish with a peach slice. Crown Royal Peach Tea earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz can of Peach Tea Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.