Crown Royal Cocktails – Washington Apple

4 cans 12 oz From $ 4.89

12 oz can From $ 4.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Featuring the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal Whisky combined with the sweet-tart flavor of Washington green apples, this cocktail offers an effortlessly delicious way to relax or celebrate. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice and garnish with an apple slice. Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail earned a double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes four 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans of Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.