Crown Royal Cocktails – Whisky and Cola
Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Featuring the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal Whisky combined with cola, this cocktail offers an effortlessly delicious way to relax or celebrate. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice and garnish with a lime wedge. Crown Royal Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes four 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans of Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
