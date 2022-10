Captain Morgan Shots – Watermelon Smash

Make a splash with Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash. With the juicy taste of ripe watermelon, it makes for an explosively delicious shot. Stored in a sweetly scented, festive bottle, our gluten-free shot offers a fun, refreshing tasting beverage. Includes one 50 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash. Available for a limited time only. Drink responsibly, Captain's Orders!