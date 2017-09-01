Captain Morgan Shots – Jack-O-Blast

Amp up the fun with our limited time only Captain Morgan Jack-O'Blast Spiced Pumpkin Shot. It offers cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors for a warm, autumn taste. Our 60 proof shot has a smooth finish and can be taken alone or mixed with your favorite fall cocktail. Simply mix with chilled apple cider and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Apple Jack-O cocktail. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Jack-O'Blast Spiced Pumpkin Shot. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!