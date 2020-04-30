The Sexton – Irish Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Crafted in the wild, rugged north. Matured 4 yrs. in Sherry casks. Smooth mellow honey malt notes emerge with hints of rich dried fruit, spices and nuts that will please the most demanding palate.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 11 months ago
Fashionably smoothThe bottle has a slightly mysterious look that always catches the eyes of your company and the taste smooth for the occasionMatthew K. - Verified buyer