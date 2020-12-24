Deliver ASAP to
The Knot 100 Proof

The Knot 100 Proof – Irish Whiskey

Flavors of butterscotch, hazelnut, fennel and spices. Herbal and semi-sweet with a hint of smoke and a light honey finish.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Sweet

    Matthew S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I kept the bottle because its my new favorite home bar selection for personal consumption. Need it to be permanently in stock in my living room

    MS
    Matthew S.