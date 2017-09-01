Roe & Co – Irish Whiskey

A blend of intense, fruity malt whiskey and the smoothest grain whiskies that have slowly matured in first-fill Bourbon casks, Roe & Co is a contemporary premium blended Irish whiskey. Non-chilled filtered and bottled at 90 proof, this light blend offers a sophisticated yet sweet flavor with notes of spiced pear and woody vanilla for an easy drinking, smooth spirit. Mix with soda water and apple juice, then pour into an ice-filled highball glass for a refreshing tasting Roe & Roots cocktail. Roe & Co is a premium Blended Irish Whiskey, named in honor of George Roe, a true pioneer of Irish Whiskey. Refined, elegant, and with remarkable depth, this award-winning blend is a combination of rich malt whiskey and the smoothest of grain whiskey aged in bourbon casks. Please drink responsibly.