Jameson – Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It's equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.

  • 4 weeks ago

    Good

    Great
    Julie B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Classic

    Classic
    Peter K. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    fine

    nope
    Brendan C. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    One of the smoothest whiskeys out there!

    There are some many mixers to use this with. There’s no way you can go wrong!
    Quinton S. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    He brought booze.

    Then I drink those booze.
    Joel G. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    YAY-MESON

    Nice
    Christian D. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Bomb

    Bomb
    Mike P. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Fast services

    It would be cool if you guys would except passports
    Martha F. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    The smoothest sip out there

    I like it like that
    Sean F. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Bob J. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Very nice

    Smoothe
    Kristen . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    The best

    It’s smooth & well priced
    Belen A. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Yes

    X
    Shehdeep B. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great bottle

    Good old Jameson
    Roy H. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Really good

    It’s good
    Richard F. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    lovely

    if you need to chase it, chase w water. trust me
    vanessa r. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Good

    It’s whiskey
    Patrick B. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Straight to the point

    I love it nice and neat
    Amber R. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smoothnirish whiskey

    Goes down Easy
    Michael P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    a

    a
    ntr h. - Verified buyer