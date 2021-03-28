Jameson – Irish Whiskey
Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It's equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
9 Reviews
- 1 week ago
For the priceI prefer scotch whiskey, but if it comes to Irish Whiskey, Jameson is tough to beatTonio M. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
DeliciousDeliciousWayne W. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
Good priceGood priceBob J. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
love itperfect size. goes with any mix drinkvanessa r. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GoodIt’s goodHooman . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
LifeNecessityBrendan . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Jameson is medicinalShot over one ice cube is my favorite way to enjoy.Corey R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Best whiskey hands down.Smooth and drinkable, never gets tired.Johnny R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YesYerBrendan S. - Verified buyer