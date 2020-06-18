Jameson – Irish Whiskey

Deliver ASAP to
Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It's equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.

  • 9 months ago

    One of my favorites

    It’s great neat, with tea, or some ginger ale and lemon. I’ve cured my cold with this for years
    Jocelyn R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    For the price it is the best.

    Top name in Irish whiskey, perfect sipper
    David . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    A classic.

    If you haven’t already tried it, I don’t know what to tell you.
    Kathleen W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great as always

    Great as always
    AE
    Andrew E.