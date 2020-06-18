Jameson – Irish Whiskey
Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It's equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
4 Reviews
- 9 months ago
One of my favoritesIt’s great neat, with tea, or some ginger ale and lemon. I’ve cured my cold with this for yearsJocelyn R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
For the price it is the best.Top name in Irish whiskey, perfect sipperDavid . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
A classic.If you haven’t already tried it, I don’t know what to tell you.Kathleen W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great as alwaysGreat as alwaysAEAndrew E.