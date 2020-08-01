Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Espolòn

More By Espolòn

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Espolòn – Blanco

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Filtered before bottling so that the clean, clear taste of the 100% Agave tequila can be fully enjoyed by aficionados who crave the true original taste of premium agave.

More By Espolòn

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.83

12 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    The smoothest sip out there

    It’s not as harsh but does the job well, great in cocktails
    Ashley C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth as heck

    Crisp and pairs with everything
    Charlie ?. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    No harsh aftertastes
    Marjan M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good, mid range tequila

    Definitely not as smooth as casamigos or patron but really good for group shots and margs
    Brittny P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth and cool

    Tastes premium without the premium price tag... and the bottle is cool enough to display.
    Rachel A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Super smooth

    I like how it’s not very expensive either (for how good it is).
    Mary O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    On the rocks, it’ll knock of your socks!

    Welp.. I am sitting here enjoying this tasty beverage on the rocks and I am not wearing socks, but I assume if I was they would fly right of em.
    Benjamin . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Jarrod R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Doesn’t need a chaser
    Melissa . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It does the job.

    Distilled with water from only the finest select clouds from the mountains of Mexico by Trappist monks, sworn to recipe secrecy by blood oath taken only during a total solar eclipse...this beverage will transport your being...your very essence to another
    James D. - Verified buyer
  • 4 days ago

    My fav tequila

    Very smooth and good tasting
    Caitlin M. - Verified buyer

  • Fantastic! Excellent!

    Fantastic! Excellent!
    KR
    Kamyar R.