Espolòn – Blanco
Filtered before bottling so that the clean, clear taste of the 100% Agave tequila can be fully enjoyed by aficionados who crave the true original taste of premium agave.
- 2 years ago
The smoothest sip out thereIt’s not as harsh but does the job well, great in cocktailsAshley C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth as heckCrisp and pairs with everythingCharlie ?. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothNo harsh aftertastesMarjan M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Good, mid range tequilaDefinitely not as smooth as casamigos or patron but really good for group shots and margsBrittny P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth and coolTastes premium without the premium price tag... and the bottle is cool enough to display.Rachel A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Super smoothI like how it’s not very expensive either (for how good it is).Mary O. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
On the rocks, it’ll knock of your socks!Welp.. I am sitting here enjoying this tasty beverage on the rocks and I am not wearing socks, but I assume if I was they would fly right of em.Benjamin . - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoJarrod R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothDoesn’t need a chaserMelissa . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It does the job.Distilled with water from only the finest select clouds from the mountains of Mexico by Trappist monks, sworn to recipe secrecy by blood oath taken only during a total solar eclipse...this beverage will transport your being...your very essence to anotherJames D. - Verified buyer
- 4 days ago
My fav tequilaVery smooth and good tastingCaitlin M. - Verified buyer
Fantastic! Excellent!Fantastic! Excellent!KRKamyar R.