If there was ever a cult soju, it would be the Daesun soju from Busan, South Korea. First to market in the "newtro" (new retro) soju category, the popular soju from the 1970's was brought back to life in 2017 with huge fanfare and success. Utilizing sparkling clean water from the undergrounds of Mt. Geumjung in Busan, Daesun soju's purity and freshness is beloved by soju drinkers and enthusiasts internationally.