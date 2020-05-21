Sho Chiku Bai – Nigori Sake
California. Bold and sweet with a rich rice flavor. 15% ABV
- 1 year ago
Lengthy deliver times and my last order I received the wrong item.Lengthy deliver times and my last order I received the wrong item.Ryan D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious and creamy. A great value!!Delicious and creamy. A great value!!DRDanelle R.