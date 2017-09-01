Ban Ryu – Sake

Japan. Ban Ryu means "ten thousand ways." It is an expression used in the sake world to answer the question, in how many ways is one sake different from another. The answer, in 10 Thousand Ways: the yeast, the koji, timing of brewing, etc., It also means, more informally, "versatility." The brewery was trying to catch both meanings by naming this honjozo Ban Ryu or Ten Thousand ways, however, they passionately believe it can be enjoyed in 10 Thousand wayschilled, warmed, hot, with light food, heavy food, sweet food and spicy food.