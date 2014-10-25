Kettle Brand Potato Chips
Home/Snacks/Kettle Brand Potato Chips

Kettle Brand Potato Chips

Backyard Barbeque | 5 oz | Starts at $3.99
Kettle Cooked Chips
Get this delivered
Brand/companykettle chips
SkuSN-KETBBQ-MD
Size5 oz
Stylechips
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like