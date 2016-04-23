Beer Nuts
Home/Snacks/Beer Nuts

Beer Nuts

Peanuts Can | 12 oz | Starts at $6.99
Now in a convenient can, the famous slightly sweet peanut with just the right amount of salt!
Get this delivered
Brand/companybeer nuts
SkuSN-BEENT-12OZ
Size12 oz
Stylepeanuts
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like