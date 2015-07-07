BEER NUTS BAR MIX CLIP-STRIP
Snack Mixes Snacks
3.25 oz
A no-brainer snack mix! Beer Nuts Bar Mix is a concoction of their original peanuts, pretzels, sesame stix and insane grain that is sure to please!
A no-brainer snack mix! Beer Nuts Bar Mix is a concoction of their original peanuts, pretzels, sesame stix and insane grain that is sure to please!
Same great taste you've grown to love; enjoy a handful of beer nuts today!
The makers of Beer Nuts bring you a party mix of nuts, pretzels, roasted corn, sesame stix and more! Perfect for your next party.
The makers of Beer Nuts took their one-of-a-kind Bar Mix combination and gave it a spicy kick.
The unique sweet and salty taste that everyone loves in a cashew!
Great peanut snack with your favorite brew! (Betcha you'll need at least two bags . . .)
Now in a convenient can, the famous slightly sweet peanut with just the right amount of salt!