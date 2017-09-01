Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
King Henry's

More By King Henry's

Saucey / Snacks & Sweets

King Henry's – Saladitos Con Chile Dried Salted Prunes with Chili

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Dried, salted plums coated in chili and lime.

More By King Henry's

You May Also Like

Often Bought With