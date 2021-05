Heinz – Yellow Mustard

14 oz From $ 3.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

What do you give a dog with a fever? Mustard-- it's the best thing for a hot dog. Seriously though, do your hotdog a favor with this yellow mustard brought to you by the King of Ketchup. They've mustard all their strength, and created a tangy and flavorful mustard fit for a king.