Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Tobacco
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Lay's
Saucey
/
Snacks & Sweets
/
Chips, Pretzels & Crackers
Lay's – Barbeque
3 oz
From
$2.69
9.5 oz
From
$4.49
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
Barbeque flavored Lay's potato chips.
More By Lay's
Lay's
French Onion Dip
15 oz
Lay's
Smooth Ranch
15 oz
Lay's
Limón
9.5 oz
Lay's Kettle Cooked
Jalapeño
9 oz
Lay's
Sour Cream & Onion
11.5 oz
Las Rocas
Red Blend
750 ml
Las Rocas
Viñas Viejas Garnacha
750 ml
Altos Las Hormigas
Malbec
750 ml
Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds
Original
1.75 oz
Belcrème de Lys
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Belcréme de Lys
Chardonnay
750 ml
Clyde May's
Alabama Style Whiskey
750 ml
Lay's
Classic
10 oz
Lay's
Classic
3 oz
Lay's
Salt & Vinegar
3 oz
Lay's
Barbeque
3 oz
Lay's
Limón
3 oz
Lay's Kettle Cooked
Jalapeño
3 oz
Lay's
Flamin' Hot
3 oz
Lay's Baked
Original
2.125 oz
Lay's
Classic
10.5 oz
Lay's
Sour Cream & Onion
9.5 oz
Lay's
Sour Cream & Onion
3 oz
Lay's
Chile Limón
3 oz
Lay's
Sun Chips
7 oz
Lay's Kettle Cooked
Original
8 oz
Lay's
Sea Salt
8.5 oz
Lay's Baked
Barbecue
6.25 oz
Lay's
Creamy Ranch
3.7 oz
Lay's
Dill Pickle
3 oz
Lay's
Limón
7.75 oz
Lay's
Chile Limón
7.75 oz
Lay's
Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue
3 oz
Lay's
Honey Barbecue
3 oz
Lay's
Pico de Gallo
3 oz
Lay's Kettle Cooked
Mesquite Barbeque
3 oz
Las Rocas
Garnacha
750 ml
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3.5 oz
Fritos
Chili Cheese Chips
4.25 oz
Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
8 oz
Fritos Flavor Twists
Honey BBQ
4.25 oz
Fritos
Flamin' Hot Corn Chips
4.25 oz
Fritos
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip
9 oz
Fritos
Hot Bean Dip with Jalapeño Peppers
9 oz
Fritos
Bean Dip
9 oz
Fritos Scoops
Corn Chips
9.25 oz
Frito Lay Baken-ets
Hot 'n Spicy Fried Pork Skins
3 oz
Frito Lay Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
3 oz
Alma Mora
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Frito Lay Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
3 oz
Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds
Flamas
1.875 oz
You May Also Like
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Lay's
Barbeque
3 oz
Lay's
Classic
10 oz
Lay's
Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue
3 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Lay's
Limón
3 oz
Lay's
Classic
3 oz
Fritos Flavor Twists
Honey BBQ
4.25 oz
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
9.75 oz
Pringles
Sour Cream & Onion
5.68 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
8.5 oz
Doritos
Salsa Verde
3.125 oz
Ruffles
Original
9 oz
Lay's
Flamin' Hot
3 oz
Celeste Sausage Pizza
Frozen Pizza
5.9 oz
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
11.5 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
3.375 oz
Cheetos
XXTRA Flamin' Hot
3.5 oz
Lay's
Salt & Vinegar
3 oz
Pringles
BBQ
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
3.125 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
2.625 oz
Lay's
Chile Limón
3 oz
Pringles
Cheddar Cheese
5.68 oz
Lay's Baked
Original
2.125 oz
Often Bought With
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Lay's
Classic
10 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
10.5 oz
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
11.5 oz
Kettle Brand
New York Cheddar Potato Chips
5 oz
Ruffles
Original
9 oz
Pringles
Sour Cream & Onion
5.68 oz
Lay's
French Onion Dip
15 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Funyuns
Onion Flavored Rings
3 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Pringles
Original
5.68 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
8.5 oz
Squirt
Soda
2 L
Haribo Gold-Bears
Gummy Candy
5 oz
Ballast Point
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
6 Bottles
Simply Orange
100 Percent Pure Squeezed Juice
59 oz
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
2 L
Coca Cola
Classic
2 L
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
6 Bottles
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs