Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Tobacco
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Fritos
Saucey
/
Snacks & Sweets
/
Chips, Pretzels & Crackers
Fritos – Chili Cheese Chips
4.25 oz
From
$2.88
2.875 oz
From
$2.89
9.25 oz
From
$4.79
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By Fritos
Fritos
Chili Cheese Dip
15 oz
Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds
Original
1.75 oz
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3.5 oz
Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
8 oz
Fritos Flavor Twists
Honey BBQ
4.25 oz
Fritos
Flamin' Hot Corn Chips
4.25 oz
Fritos
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip
9 oz
Fritos
Hot Bean Dip with Jalapeño Peppers
9 oz
Fritos
Bean Dip
9 oz
Fritos Scoops
Corn Chips
9.25 oz
Frito Lay Baken-ets
Hot 'n Spicy Fried Pork Skins
3 oz
Frito Lay Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
3 oz
Frito Lay Munchies
Flamin' Hot Snack Mix
3 oz
Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds
Flamas
1.875 oz
You May Also Like
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Fritos Flavor Twists
Honey BBQ
4.25 oz
Cheetos
Flamin' Hot Limón
3.5 oz
Ruffles
Queso
2.625 oz
Cheetos
Cheddar Jalapeño
3.5 oz
Fritos
Flamin' Hot Corn Chips
4.25 oz
Pringles
BBQ
5 oz
Fritos
Bean Dip
9 oz
Cheetos
XXTRA Flamin' Hot
3.5 oz
Tostitos Con Queso
Condiments
15.5 oz
Nabisco
Original Wheat Thins
9 oz
Country Archer Beef Jerky
Original
1.25 oz
Pringles
Cheddar Cheese
5.68 oz
Pringles
Ranch
5.68 oz
Grandma's Cookies
Peanut Butter
2 Cookies
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
8.5 oz
Cheetos
Flamin' Hot
9.5 oz
Nestle Crunch Bar
Chocolate Candy
1.55 oz
Reese's
Peanut Butter Cups
Single
Lay's
Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue
3 oz
Fritos
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip
9 oz
Lay's
French Onion Dip
15 oz
Famous Amos
Chocolate Chip
2 oz
Pringles
Sour Cream & Onion
5.68 oz
Tostitos Mild Salsa
Condiments
16 oz
Cheetos
Flamin' Hot Puffs
3.375 oz
Often Bought With
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Fritos Flavor Twists
Honey BBQ
4.25 oz
Fritos
Hot Bean Dip with Jalapeño Peppers
9 oz
Manischewitz
Concord Grape
750 ml
Snickers
King Sized Chocolate Candy
3.29 oz
Natural American Spirit
Gold
Pack
Ruffles
Sour Cream and Onion
2.625 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
8.5 oz
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3.5 oz
Cheetos
Crunchy
3.25 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
2.625 oz
Coca Cola
Diet
2 L
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Camel
Crush
Pack
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs