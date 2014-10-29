J. Lohr
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $17.45
High-toned Paso Robles Cabernet with a lovely bouquet of toasted pastry and vanilla. 13.8% ABV.
Brand/companyj lohr winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-JLOHR-CBSV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

