Old Vine Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Delicious fruit flavors lively with red cranberries and pink peppercorns. 14.5% ABV.
Brand/companybogle vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BOGL-ZIN
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

