Bogle
Home/Red Wine/Bogle

Bogle

Petite Sirah | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
California. Luscious jam flavor with concentrated fruit, leather, cocoa and juniper. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybogle vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BOGL-SIR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like