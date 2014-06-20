Bogle
Bogle

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
California. Tasty black cherry, vanilla, mocha flavors and a hint of brown sugar, oak and strawberry. 13.8% ABV
Brand/companybogle vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BOGL-PNTNR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

