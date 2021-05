Romeo Y Julieta – Cedro #1

90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A good looking cigar with a lush wrapper. it has a light orange peel flavor, with a woody taste. An elegant smoke. Pair with Landy VS Cognac or Syrah wine.