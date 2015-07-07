Romeo y Julieta
Churchill
Single
Product of the Dominican Republic. Mild or medium in body and accentuated by a full-bodied, smooth finish.
Blended with the finest Dominican long-fillers with hints of oak, cedar, spice and nuts.
Romeo Y Julieta Deluxe #1 Tubo cigar offers the same fine quality you have to come to know from this brand.
90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A good looking cigar with a lush wrapper. it has a light orange peel flavor, with a woody taste. An elegant smoke. Pair with Landy VS Cognac or Syrah wine.
Light and dry with earthy tones of faint cedar and toasted grain.
A rush of pepper settles into wood, salt and toasty cream with hints of butter and nut flavors.
87 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. fairly silky, with good sheen and some veins to the wrapper. The smoke has a pleasant cedary flavor.
90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. An oily cigar with a good draw. it has chewy, heavy flavors of dark spices, with notes of pepper and taost. The finish is soft; medium to full bodied. Pair with Single Malts
88 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This medium-bodied smoke has hints of nuts and cedar with a creamy finish. Pair with Wathens Single Barrel Ksbn Bourbon or Merlot Wine.