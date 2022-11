Montecristo – White Churchill

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A mild to meduim-bodied cigar with a nice draw. It is flavorful and creamy with nutty and ginger notes. Pair with Buffalo Trace Bourbon or a nice Pinot Noir wine.