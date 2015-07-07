Montecristo
Classic Robusto
Single
87 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar draws evenly, giving off nutty aroma. It imparts steady caramel, cinnamon and ginger flavors. Pair with Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit Bourbon or Syrah wine.
89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A mild to meduim-bodied cigar with a nice draw. It is flavorful and creamy with nutty and ginger notes. Pair with Buffalo Trace Bourbon or a nice Pinot Noir wine.
Made in the Dominican Republic. Flawless construction, which burns with a creamy finish and sweet aroma.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Montecristo Premium Blend is a marriage of one and three year old rums with natural color and creamy vanilla overtones.
SF World Spirits Competition 2007 Gold Medal. Montecristo Rum Spiced blend is smooth with mature flavor and an infusion of exotic spices that give it a luxurious taste and aroma. perfect with cola.