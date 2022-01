Macanudo – 6.5 x 42 Rothschild

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A cigar with a lustrous brown color and a good cap. Pleasant and rich with a buttery aroma. Some pepper on the palate and light spices. Pair with Johnnie Walker Scotch Red.