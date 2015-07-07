Macanudo
Hampton Court
5.50 x 42
88 POINTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A solid core of nut and wood flavors dominate this cigar. It is mild to medium bodied with a hint of coffee bean on the finish. Pair with Famous Grouse 18 yr Old Malt.
These small cigarillo-size smokes are a great end of the day treat with your favorite microbrew!!
91 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This Robusto has an easy draw with an even burn. Soft spice flavors of coffee, cinnamon and nutmeg. Meduim-bodied. Pair with Hennessy XO Cognac or Pinot Noir Wine.
89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. Rustic in appearance, this thin panatela shows significant woody notes and tea flavors before turning toasty and nutty. Pair with Pinch Scotch 15 yr or Pinot Noir Wine.
89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar burns and draws well, with a malty aroma. It has notes of almonds and cedar with a light spiciness. Pair with Remy Martin 1738 Royale Cognac or Pinot Noir wine.
Premium Macanudo quality in a small Panatella size. Perfect to share with friends!
Mellow and blended with the best double-fermented, Dominican Cuban tobacco surrounded by Connecticut broadleaf.