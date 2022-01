Macanudo Duke of York – 5.25 x 54 Cigars

89 PTS CIGAR AFFICIONADO. The wrapper is pale brown, and the draw is clean. Mild and creamy flavored, it has notes of vanilla and wood. A good morning cigar. Pair with Korbel Brandy or Pinot Wine.