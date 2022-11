Arturo Fuente – 4 x 49 Hemingway Short Story

This little super-premium beauty is a sight to behold, with a wrapper so dark it is almost black. Flavors of charred wood, dark chocolate, espresso, and sweet spice make for a most rewarding smoke. Hard to find, but well worth the wait, the Arturo Fuente Short Story Maduro is one of the most highly regarded cigars in the world.