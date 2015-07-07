Arturo Fuente
Hemingway Classic
Single
93 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A stunning Figurado with perfect symmetry. It is spicy and toasty with complex notes of orange peel, cedar and coffee. Pairs well with: Cognac, Syrah, Merlot
Arturo Fuente Double Chateau has a silky light brown Connecticut shade wrapper, and aged Dominican filler tobaccos from the legendary Fuente farm. Already rich nutty, and smooth, the aromatic cedar sleeve covering this cigar, makes them even more mellow and delicious.