Arturo Fuente – 6.75 x 50 Toro Sun Grown Double Chateau

Single From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Arturo Fuente Double Chateau has a silky light brown Connecticut shade wrapper, and aged Dominican filler tobaccos from the legendary Fuente farm. Already rich nutty, and smooth, the aromatic cedar sleeve covering this cigar, makes them even more mellow and delicious.