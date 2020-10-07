Nat Sherman – Cigarettellos

Pack From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

They’re natural, meaning that though they’re obviously still awful for you, they don’t have chemical additives. Shermans have been around forever—Humphrey Bogart smoked ’em, as did FDR. Cigarettellos is a true “American Style” blend. This popular “nutty” and sweet smoke has become a signature style for all Nat Sherman cigarettes.